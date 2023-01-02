Northwoods Marching Band performing Monday morning in Rose Bowl Parade

The Northwoods Marching Band (File)
The Northwoods Marching Band (File)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PASADENA, Calif. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from northern Wisconsin to perform in Rose Bowl Parade on Monday.

The band is composed of students from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East high schools who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-plus member band. 2023 is the 134th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade.

One of the ways in which students will showcase Wisconsin is through a unique musical composition crafted by Joe Finnegan and Mike Leckrone- the retired director of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band. The musical piece, “Beautiful Wisconsin,” celebrates our nation and Wisconsin, and is a combination of “On Wisconsin” and “America the Beautiful.”

The Tournament of Roses Association President and Chairman of the Board Amy Wainscott is a native of Eagle River.

The Northwoods Marching Band is #22 in the parade. The parade can be watched live on NBC and ABC stations starting at 10 a.m. central time.

