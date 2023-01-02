Local hospitals celebrate New Year’s babies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Each change of the calendar is celebrated with the Baby New Year, and local hospitals are celebrating their New Year’s babies.

Gabriela was the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay. She was born 56 minutes after midnight.

Aurora Health Care had two New Year’s babies that we’ve learned about so far. First came Emmett, making his appearance at 7:33 in the morning at 8 pounds, 10 ounces. His parents are Brianna and Ethan of Oshkosh and he’s the little brother to Elizabeth and Wynter.

Then came Kali Bay, born at 3:31 in the afternoon at 7 pounds, 6 ounces. Her parents are Shanna and Chris of Green Bay and she’ll grow up with 6 siblings.

Between Emmett and Kali Bay, ThedaCare’s first baby of the new year arrived at 10:11 a.m. Stryker (pictured below) was born at ThedaCare Medical Center in Shawano to mom Courtney and dad Brian, and he’ll grow up with 9 siblings.

Parents Brian and Courtney with New Year's baby, Stryker (ThedaCare)

