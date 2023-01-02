Hundreds plunge into chilly Lake Michigan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Hundreds of people rang in 2023 with a splash Sunday.

“t’s a total rebirth. We’re bringing it in with a bang and I can’t wait to see what the new year has in store,” Emalee Myer of Stevens Point said after darting into Lake Michigan.

An estimated 800 swimmers left their winter jackets behind in favor of the water for the 37th annual Jacksonport Polar Bear Club swim.

“We kind of do a lot of crazy stuff together,” Maleena Anderson said with her friend Zoe standing next to her. “So this was probably the least crazy thing we’ve done together.”

“I think it’s such a rush... It’s a reset but it’s also something really fun that you can start your day out with,” swimmer Michaela Kraft said.

The president of the Jacksonport Polar Bear Club said people from 24 different states and five total countries were represented. He started the annual tradition after taking a cold swim in 1986.

“That was 37 years ago and now I’m thankfully not the only one here and it’s an awful lot of fun!” Founder & President J.R. Jarosh said.

Fun, that is, once you get over the initial shock.

“There’s a lot of adrenaline pumping and then you get a pit in your stomach unless you’re fearless,” Zoe explained.

“No thought process. Game time decision. You can’t think, you just gotta do it,” Cody Schreck of Sturgeon Bay said.

Jarosh believes the Jacksonport event is unique compared to other plunges.

“Polar bear clubs happen all over the country but this one is exuberant. We can all go in at once because of the nature of this harbor. It’s just such a fun energy to be out here.”

The participants are freezin’ for a reason. It’s free to take the plunge, but money raised from merchandise goes to the Jacksonport Fire Department.

“They’re out here on the water and on the shore making sure this is a safe event for everybody in the family,” Jarosh said.

Myer said, “We’ve got a lot of people out here today and with the weather being so beautiful that’s just even better to raise money and get people involved in the community.”

If you missed out, there’s always 2024... and beyond.

