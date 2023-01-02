Drivers should brace for icy weather

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - With a dose of January weather on the way, it’s up to counties and cities to treat the roads to prepare for the morning commute. Areas north and west of the Fox Valley could see freezing rain accumulate, creating a slippery drive or walk.

A worker at Shawano County’s highway department said they’re hoping for the best but will be prepared for when the storm hits.

The poor weather is expected to affect not just the morning commute but could affect areas north and northwest of Shawano County all the way through Thursday.

The National Weather Service says those who are traveling should expect poor road conditions and visibility. Because of that, people going to work or taking kids to school should plan to leave early and drive slowly to account for delays and conditions.

You should also have a stocked safety kit in your car, including:

A flashlight with fresh batteries

A car charger for mobile devices

Blankets or sleeping bags

A first aid kit

Drinking water

High-calorie, non-perishable food, such as trail mix

Sand or cat litter for traction

Extra knit caps, gloves and warm clothes in case you get stuck

Make sure you check the latest forecast before you travel.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.