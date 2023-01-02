Crash causes New Year’s Day power outage in Manitowoc

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police would like to hear from anyone with information about a crash that caused a power outage Sunday night.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Washington and South 25th streets, knocking out power for customers in the immediate vicinity. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Washington Street was closed for several hours while Manitowoc Public Utilities workers restored power and repaired the pole.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Manitowoc Police Department, (920) 686-6500.

