Crash causes New Year’s Day power outage in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Manitowoc police would like to hear from anyone with information about a crash that caused a power outage Sunday night.

Police say a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at Washington and South 25th streets, knocking out power for customers in the immediate vicinity. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Washington Street was closed for several hours while Manitowoc Public Utilities workers restored power and repaired the pole.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the Manitowoc Police Department, (920) 686-6500.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.