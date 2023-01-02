CLOUDY WITH SOME FREEZING RAIN ARRIVING TONIGHT

After seeing some sun yesterday afternoon, the clouds are back today. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast with high temperatures in the middle 30s. Your Monday is going to be cool and calm, with only a whisper of a north breeze.

The weather gets more interesting tonight.... The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory heading into Tuesday morning for areas west of the Fox Valley. That’s where up to 0.2″ of ice accumulation is possible from freezing rain. Areas that see ice into tomorrow morning will likely have very slippery road conditions. Areas from Green Bay and to the south will see the precipitation turn to all rain, as overnight temperatures slowly rise above 32 degrees.

As the brunt of this storm swirls overhead during the midweek, our mix of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain, will turn to all snow heading into Wednesday and Thursday. This will be a long duration event, where most folks will get a “handful of inches of snow”. Due to the changing precipitation types, it’s hard to be sure on exact snow totals right now... Stay tuned for more specific details over the next couple days.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: N 1-5 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy skies. Cool and calm. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Late evening snow and freezing rain, turning to all rain from Green Bay and SOUTH. LOW: 29, then temps slowly rise

TUESDAY: Rainy SOUTH, with ice and snow NORTH. A bit blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Rain or a wintry mix, turning to snow. Still blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Periods of light snow. Colder. Blustery again. HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Less wind. HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 27 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable temperatures. HIGH: 27

