On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory, and much more in this week’s edition of On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

  • Are you a believer in the Packers playoff run?
  • Has defensive coordinator Joe Barry saved his job?
  • Kick returner Keisean NIxon
  • Jaire Alexander vs. Justin Jefferson

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
Diabetes medication in nationwide shortage
CDC warns: Future surge in Diabetes could dramatically impact people under 20 in U.S
Fond du lac police
Multi-agency police chase in Fond du Lac possibly involved a firearm and stolen vehicle
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin

Latest News

Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage (26) celebrates with fans after returning an...
Rodgers, Packers rout Vikings 41-17, control playoff fate
David Bakhtiari returns to game action against the Buccaneers.
Packers’ Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a pass for a...
Packers gearing up for Round 2 against Justin Jefferson
MATT LAFLEUR PRACTICE
Packers begin Vikings prep without Rodgers, who has no concern with knee injury