On the Clock: Packers dominate Vikings, path to postseason clear

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers control their own playoff destiny after a dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings. The best panel in the business breaks down the victory, and much more in this week’s edition of On the Clock.

Topics this week include:

Are you a believer in the Packers playoff run?

Has defensive coordinator Joe Barry saved his job?

Kick returner Keisean NIxon

Jaire Alexander vs. Justin Jefferson

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.