OVERCAST SKIES CONTINUE THROUGH RIVALRY GAME, NEXT WINTER STORM ARRIVES MONDAY NIGHT

Happy New Year! Freezing rain has created slippery roads this morning especially around roundabouts and sharp turns. The ice should melt away by mid-morning as temperatures will be above freezing by then. For the first day of 2023, overcast conditions will continue even through the Packers game, but temperatures will be mild in the upper 30s close to 40 degrees. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 20s with overcast skies and patchy fog possible. Monday will be overcast again with highs in the mid 30s.

High pressure will keep Sunday and Monday dry and cloudy until the next big winter system strengthens over the Great Plains. The next system has already caused major flooding out west in California. This system will create a brief line of snow showers by late Monday night, but it will convert over to rain by Tuesday morning as the system moves directly towards Wisconsin. By Tuesday night, the rain will eventually convert over to a wintry mix then snow by Wednesday. The system will be moving fast so the snow will occur for very long. Less than or equal to an inch of snow is possible with this system, but rain amounts could reach a half an inch in some places. Sunshine will return by the end of the week with average highs in the mid to upper 20s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: N 5-10 MPH

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, mild. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog and cool. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Overcast and still mild. Late snow showers then rain. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and mild temperatures. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Chance of scattered snow. Less than or equal to an inch possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and average. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow? HIGH: 35

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.