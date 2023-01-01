CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scam websites claim to offer iPhone giveaways

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scam websites are claiming to offer deals and giveaways on iPhones. Consumer First Alert spoke with the CEO of a cybersecurity company taking down fakes and warning shoppers.

Brandshield is in the business of hunting impostors.

“We have technology that monitors the internet and directs phishing fraud scams, counterfeits,” says Brandshield CEO and Founder Yoav Keren.

Keren shared examples of scam sites offering iPhone giveaways and deep discounts. Fake websites can look and act almost exactly like the real thing.

“It is very confusing for the consumer,” Keren said. “It’s very hard to tell as a consumer whether it’s a scam or not.”

Keren says consumers should look for incorrect spelling in the website name. Watch for bad grammar and typos.

Beware of an offer that’s too good to be true.

“There’s a lot of advertisements on social media that direct you to scam websites,” Keren says. “If someone approaches you through social media and tries to send a private message on social media, on Messenger, on Whatsapp, Twitter, and tries to offer you a promotion in some way it’s usually a scam,” Keren said.

Keren gave us his cyber forecast for 2023.

“We’ve seen an increase in cybercrime and I think it’s only going to continue,” Keren said.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.