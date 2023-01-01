COMPLICATED STORM SYSTEM MOVES IN MONDAY NIGHT

Reasonably quiet weather will continue into Monday. Lows tonight should be in the mid to upper 20s with highs on Monday in the low to mid 30s. That’s above average for the 2nd day of January.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

Our attention is really focused on the next weather maker that will affect the region Monday night through Wednesday night. It’s a complicated scenario but all precipitation types may occur in our area at some point: freezing rain, sleet, snow, and just plain rain. This system has the potential to bring some travel impacts to the region beginning Monday night. Here is the general breakdown...

Monday night - Tuesday AM: an icy mix is expected to develop. The highest impacts of an icy glaze (perhaps over 0.10″) look to be areas west and northwest of the Fox Valley. Precipitation should transition to rain from the Fox Valley south and east. Lows will be around 30°.

Winter Storm Phase 1 (WBAY)

Tuesday: Areas of rain will be common across the Fox Valley and lakeshore communites. A wintry mix may continue north of the Fox Valley during the day where it will be colder. Highs remain in the 30s.

Tuesday night - Wednesday night: A gradual change over to snow takes place. Several inches of slushy snow may add up over time. Temperatures remain in the low 30s through Wednesday afternoon.

Winter Storm Phase 2 (WBAY)

The end of the work week is shaping up to be relatively quiet and still slightly above normal. The coming weekend doesn’t look too busy at this time but we can’t totally rule out a little light snow in the region by early Sunday. It’s not a sure bet at all right now.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W 2-7 MPH

MONDAY: ENE 3-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, and cooler. LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy. Icy mix develop mid to late evening. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Morning icy mix then rain. Frozen precipitation continues NORTH of Fox Valley. HIGH: 37 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: Areas of slushy snow. Several inches may accumulate. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Clouds & sun. Colder. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 29 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A little light snow? HIGH: 32

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.