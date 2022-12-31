WEAK CLIPPER BRINGS BRIEF CHANCE OF MIDNIGHT WINTRY MIX

WBAY
By Bo Fogal
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
As the year 2022 wraps up today, high pressure will be directly over Wisconsin for most of the day keeping northeast Wisconsin dry and cloudy until a weak system moves through by nightfall. The weak system could bring a brief chance of a wintry mix around midnight. Accumulation looks to be very little to none. Otherwise, New Year’s Eve will be cloudy and cool in the lower 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s.

The new year will start out cloudy, but clouds will slowly diminish by Sunday afternoon bringing some scattered sunshine and warm temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 30s. Winds will be from the south-southwest between 5-10 mph helping to bring in the warmer air. The next big winter system will form over the Great Plains on Monday bringing in chances of rain and snow starting Tuesday and continue through Wednesday morning. The precipitation will start out as rain on Tuesday until temperatures get cold enough to a wintry mix then eventually snow on Wednesday morning. Accumulation is very minimal from the snow, but once the system passes the temperatures will be back to normal by Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: CALM & VARIABLE

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. HIGH: 34

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Cloudy, chance of wintry mix around midnight. Very little to no accumulation. LOW: 31

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy start with gradual clearing. Mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Overcast with late afternoon into evening rain. HIGH: 39 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Chance of scattered rainfall. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Chance of early snowflakes. Half an inch to an inch possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & seasonal. HIGH: 32

