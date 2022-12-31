Multi-agency police chase in Fond du Lac possibly involved a firearm and stolen vehicle

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating an incident that led to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit leading to the arrest of three people, along with one suspect that could face charges.

The Fond du Lac Police Department was originally investigating an assault complaint possibly involving a firearm and a stolen vehicle that occurred on the 300 block of Western Avenue on Saturday at about 8:25a.m.

During the investigation, police found the stolen vehicle in the area of Western Avenue and Military Road. Officers attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle drove away which initiated a police pursuit. During the chase, the stolen vehicle abruptly stopped, two people quickly got out of the vehicle, which led to the arrest of a 41-year-old Fond du Lac woman and a 35-year-old Fond du Lac man. Due to the high-risk nature of the call about a possible firearm, Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Deputies started responding to the area to assist.

A deputy spotted the suspected vehicle soon after the high-risk traffic stop and tried to pull it over. The vehicle did not stop and led to another pursuit, traveling through numerous city streets before heading onto Interstate 41 southbound from South Military Road.

The suspect then exited at S. Hickory Street and entered the parking lot of Love’s Truck Stop on W. rolling Meadows Drive, circling the building and jumping the curb driving through the company’s lawn. Officials say several tires were damaged and the driver lost control of his vehicle while traveling at a fast speed.

The suspect struck a deputy’s squad car head-on while a deputy was inside it when re-entering W. Rolling Meadows Drive, both the squad and suspect’s vehicle sustained heavy damage. The suspect then exited the vehicle and tried running away, however he was surrounded by law enforcement and taken into custody without incident. Officials say the total length of the pursuit was 5 miles.

Both the deputy and suspect were evaluated by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue paramedics at the scene. The deputy, a 10-year veteran of law enforcement was treated and later released from St. Agnes Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash; the suspect refused hospital treatment. A squad from the Wisconsin State Patrol that also assisted in the pursuit received minor damage in the crash, the State Patrol is investigating the suspect’s crash into the FDSO squad.

Authorities say the suspect who was driving the vehicle is a 30-year-old Milwaukee man who was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail and being held on charges including felony fleeing/eluding and first degree recklessly endangering safety charges from FDSO, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and a probation warrant from FDLPD.

The original assault complaint could result in additional charges against another suspect, a 32-year-old man from Milwaukee.

No further details are being released at this time, and the incident remains under active investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

