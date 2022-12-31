MILD TEMPS TO RING IN THE NEW YEAR

Temperatures have been falling all day long, and we’ll be dipping to around 20° for lows around the Fox Valley with teens north. Low clouds will persist through the night, but where some clearing develops, patchy fog could form. With temperatures below freezing, that could put a light glaze of ice on untreated roads and sidewalks Saturday morning. We’ll begin the last day of 2022 with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will thicken by the afternoon as highs push into the lower half of the 30s.

A weak weather disturbance could bring some light snow to the area Saturday evening with additional flakes or even some icy drizzle possible after midnight. A dusting is possible, but no major accumulation would be expected. Skies should be cloudy at midnight with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees. The new year will get off to a mild start with highs Sunday about 10° above average and light winds.

Our next weathermaker will be a bigger system getting into the area early next week. Guidance is beginning to come into a little better agreement on the evolution of this system. Rain showers should arrive late Monday or Monday night with some snow/mix across northern Wisconsin. Tuesday looks to be more of a rainy day, but there will be a gradual transition to snow across northern areas through the day. As the system is passing east of the area and the colder air moves in, some light snow is possible area-wide at night through Wednesday. It’s still too early to talk numbers, but for now, the best odds for some snow accumulation look to be north of Green Bay and the Fox Valley. Continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: LIGHT & VARIABLE

SUNDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder, but quiet. Pockets of icy fog possible. LOW: 20

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sun and clouds early, then skies turn cloudy. Light snow/mix after sunset. HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Early flakes then mostly cloudy, but mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Overcast. Rain showers arrive late... wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers south, snow and mix north. HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Turning colder. Light snow could linger with mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 33 LOW: 19

THURSDAY: Seasonable temps with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 28

