LIGHT SNOW THIS EVENING & TONIGHT, QUIET GAMEDAY SUNDAY

By Keith Gibson
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
A weak weather maker will spread some light snow our way during the evening and overnight hours. Some light freezing drizzle may also occur. Any accumulations will be minor, generally a coating up to 1″... but that will still be enough to create some slick spots on area roadways. Be careful if you’ll be out and about for New Year’s Eve festivities. Temperatures will slowly warm into the low 30s during the night.

New Year’s Day is shaping up to be pretty good overall. Hopefully we’ll see more sunshine develop during the day. Seasonably mild highs in the upper 30s to around 40° are expected. Conditions should be OK for the Packers/Vikings game at Lambeau with temperatures generally in the 30s.

A more potent weather maker moves in Monday night and it will linger into Wednesday. Our area is going to be right on the freezing line so some of us will have a better chance of rain (or a wintry mix) initially, before it gets cold enough for snow. The current thinking is that rain is more likely from the Fox Valley and SOUTH through Tuesday with higher odds of a wintry mix or snow to the NORTH. A transition to snow is likely area wide some point Tuesday night into Wednesday. Several inches of snow are possible across the region but it’s still too early to pinpoint totals. Model data is all over the place, from near zero inches of snow to over 4″ for some. Stay tuned for more specifics.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: SSE 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY NIGHT: Areas of light snow. A coating to 1″ possible. Light freezing drizzle may also occur. LOW: 29 (then slowly rising)

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy start with a mix of clouds & sun developing. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Late day or evening rain/mix. HIGH: 38 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Areas of rain Fox Valley & SOUTH. Wintry mix or snow possible NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Areas of snow or snow showers. Some accumulation possible. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. HIGH: 33

