Children’s Museum of Green Bay throws party for kids

(WNDU)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As 2022′s last hours are ticking off the clock, some local venues are celebrating early for the youngest members of our society,

The Children’s Museum of Green Bay had it’s tenth annual rocking New Years Eve’s celebration with a noon ball drop.

Green Bay’s Metro Fire Department was on hand to help with the festivities. Last year, the event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Organizers say this morning and afternoon were busy with events, as Heather Heil, Program Director of the Children’s Museum of Green Bay, observes: “Our first countdown we had queen Elsa and we sang with her, we also had Bluey and Bingo and their cast of characters and you’ll get photos you get to meet them and again we all just get to countdown from 10 to 1 and say happy new year well well before midnight.”

This event had a lot for kids, complete with craft projects and bubble stomping.

