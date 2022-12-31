Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Minnesota Timberwolves' Luka Garza during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks past Minnesota Timberwolves' Luka Garza during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 123-114. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the last to do it Jan. 6-7, 1966.

Antetokounmpo has topped 40 points in four of the last six games.

Bobby Portis added 22 points for Milwaukee.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 30 points on 10-of-20 shooting. Luka Garza and Jaylen Nowell each had 16 points in the Timberwolves’ fifth straight loss.

Minnesota center Rudy Gobert sat out because of a non-COVID illness and star forward Karl Anthony-Towns did not play because of a strained right calf.

The Bucks struggled to connect through the first 24 minutes, shooting just 36% from the floor and 13.6% (2 of 22) from 3-point range. Minnesota led 61-50 at the half.

Milwaukee outscored Minnesota 39-22 in the quarter. Joe Ingles accounted for eight of those points, six on a pair of 3-pointers, then hit another 3 for Milwaukee’s first points of the fourth. Ingles finished with 14 points and 10 assists.

Minnesota made one last run, clawing within seven after Edwards recovered from a hard fall to make a pair of free throws with 4:13 left.

TIP-INs

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson returned to Minnesota’s starting lineup after missing the last five games because of back spasms. … The Timberwolves are 3-3 in the first game of back-to-backs this season.

Bucks: Jrue Holiday and George Hill were held out Friday night after coming down with a bug that’s been making its way through Milwaukee’s locker room.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Bucks: Host Washington on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont Fish & Wildlife try to preserve Peregrine Falcon breeding season.
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
ice shoves on the shores Lake Winnebago
Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
One person died in a house fire in Sheboygan on Dec. 29, 2022.
Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire

Latest News

Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) celebrates after his 3-point basket with Chucky Hepburn (23) and...
Crowl leads No. 15 Wisconsin past Western Michigan 76-66
David Bakhtiari returns to game action against the Buccaneers.
Packers’ Bakhtiari appears set for return Sunday vs. Vikings
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a pass for a...
Packers gearing up for Round 2 against Justin Jefferson
Bulls beat Bucks 119-113 in OT despite Giannis’ 45-pt effort