Zoo welcomes new baby koala: ‘It’s a girl’

The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.
The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has welcomed a new baby koala.(Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)
By Marcus Flowers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A zoo in South Carolina has welcomed a baby koala just in time for the new year.

On Wednesday, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden shared photos of its new addition on social media, writing, “It’s a girl.”

Zoo officials said the baby koala also passed her first veterinarian checkup.

According to the Riverbanks Zoo, the public will soon be able to help the team choose a name for the baby.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont Fish & Wildlife try to preserve Peregrine Falcon breeding season.
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
ice shoves on the shores Lake Winnebago
Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago
A woman will have to cancel her wedding after her flight to Belize was canceled.
Bride to miss her wedding after Southwest cancels her flight
One person died in a house fire in Sheboygan on Dec. 29, 2022.
Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire
Susan M. Dewane
Silver Alert issued for missing Manitowoc woman

Latest News

FILE - Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice...
Ginni Thomas says she regrets post-election texts to Mark Meadows
David Litton retires after 41 years in Green Bay
Community honors retiring Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton
Appleton family stranded by Southwest Airlines
Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns released after long fight with Congress