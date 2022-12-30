Tavern League, Neenah police offer safe rides for NYE

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re planning to drink New Year’s Eve this is the time to ensure you have a safe ride home.

Area law enforcement officials are planning saturation patrols, but a few are also willing to pick up the tab if you make the right choice to leave the keys behind.

In Brown County, the sheriff’s department says to expect high visibility out on the road.

“Obviously with the New Year’s holiday we can expect more people out so we have expanded our hours with the OWI Task Force. We’ve expanded the officers, and we’re saturating all the different villages and cities within the Brown County area to make sure we do have coverage throughout,” Capt. Jody Lemmons told us.

To avoid being pulled over the Wisconsin Tavern League is offering its Safe Rides program as an alternative.

On its website and mobile app, there’s more than two thousand locations where the bartender will give you a voucher to cover the cost of an Uber, Lyft, or cab ride.

The only catch is, you have to take it home, and you can’t go from bar to bar.

“We want everyone to come back and we want everyone to get home safely. We want to be responsible servers. We want to make sure everybody has a safe and happy holiday season. We don’t want any bad news going about or anybody making some irresponsible decisions just to make sure everybody gets home safely in our area,” said Don Mjelde, President of the Brown County Tavern League.

In Neenah, police will even pick up the tab for a safe ride New Years Eve.

They’ve partnered with Fox Valley Cab, with the department posting on social media, that anyone calling 920-225-9191 between the hours for 10:30 Saturday night, and 4:30 Sunday morning will be driven home, at no charge, if at a bar is within city limits.

Officer Joe Benoit said, “We just want to leave no excuses out there. If our officers are making traffic stops, enforcing traffic laws, if you’re found to be intoxicated you will be arrested. You will have a bad evening. You will have a bad start to the new year, and worse off you put other people’s live and your own in jeopardy.”

The only exception is that the home delivery area must be south of Broad Street or Winchester Road, east of Highway 76, and north of Highway GG.

Since 2007 the Tavern League says Wisconsin has witnessed a 44 percent decline in OWI convictions and a nearly 50 percent drop in alcohol related fatalities which they attribute to programs like safe rides.

