SMALL TOWNS: A year of memorable stories from your neck of the woods

Small Town year end special
By Jeff Alexander
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - As 2022 comes to a close, we look back on the Small Towns stories that have touched our hearts.

Jeff Alexander and videojournalist Michael Bergman have taken us across the region to show the unique and beautiful communities not always featured on the news.

Jeff and Michael put together a look back at some of those memorable tales. Watch the video when it is added to this story after it airs during Action 2 News at 6.

We’ll celebrate these stories on New Year’s Eve with the Small Town’s New Year’s Eve Special airing at 9 p.m. on WBAY.

Have an idea for Small Towns? Email smalltowns@wbay.com

Watch all the Small Towns reports here: https://www.wbay.com/news/small-towns/

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont Fish & Wildlife try to preserve Peregrine Falcon breeding season.
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
Gift shop covered in ice
Gills Rock gift shop covered in ice after Christmas Eve storm
ice shoves on the shores Lake Winnebago
Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Baby feet generic
Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022

Latest News

Young hockey player in the small town Wisconsin
Small Town year end special
Ancient look at Mother Earth
3 Brilliant Minutes: A look at the ancient surface of the Earth
Ancient look at Mother Earth
3 Brilliant minutes a look at the ancient earth map
Dramatic increase in flu cases
Flu case numbers are rising sharply