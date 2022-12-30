SMALL TOWNS: A year of memorable stories from your neck of the woods

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - As 2022 comes to a close, we look back on the Small Towns stories that have touched our hearts.

Jeff Alexander and videojournalist Michael Bergman have taken us across the region to show the unique and beautiful communities not always featured on the news.

Jeff and Michael put together a look back at some of those memorable tales. Watch the video when it is added to this story after it airs during Action 2 News at 6.

We’ll celebrate these stories on New Year’s Eve with the Small Town’s New Year’s Eve Special airing at 9 p.m. on WBAY.

