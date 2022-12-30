PERFECT WEATHER TO FINISH OFF 2022, NEXT WINTER SYSTEM TO START THE NEW YEAR

We are less than 48 hours away from the new year and the weather will be calm and quiet for northeast Wisconsin to finish off the year. A cold front did pass through the area this morning creating isolated showers during the overnight hours. Temperatures continue to decrease from the cold front cooling back down to where they should be in the mid to lower 30s. As the day continues, clouds will slowly dissipate eventually becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy by the afternoon hours into nightfall. High pressure will move in behind the cold front to keep the rest of 2022 mostly clear and relatively nice. Temperatures will be around freezing for New Year’s Eve with mostly cloudy skies.

To start the new year, a weak system will bring a brief chance of a wintry mix early Sunday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. This will be the next winter system, but models are having a hard time agreeing which direction this system will go. European model is saying the system will pass over the Ohio River Valley area keeping northeast Wisconsin on the cooler side of the system giving us chances of snow starting Tuesday night through Thursday. GFS is saying the system will pass over Minnesota keeping us in the warm sector which will give us chances of rain starting Monday night through Wednesday with a brief chance of a wintry mix Wednesday night. Overall, rain looks to be the primary precipitation type starting Monday night.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: WSW 0-5 MPH

TODAY: Overcast to start the day, gradual clearing and temperatures decrease. HIGH: 46 (HIGH ALREADY REACHED)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, back to normal lows. LOW: 20

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Partly cloudy to start the last day of 2022, then becoming mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: Early snowflakes and showers possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy and mild. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Overcast. Late chances of showers. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and much warmer highs. HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Back to cooler weather. Chances of rain and snow. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 29

