A musical fare-well for Green Bay Metro Fire Chief David Litton

Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friends, family, co-workers and community members gather to celebrate David Litton’s forty-one years of service in Green Bay.

Rod Goldhahn, President of the Police and Fire Commission in Green Bay, pays his respects: “He’s worked for two different mayors, three different village administrators… and thirty different council members.”

The ceremony was completed with a presentation of the colors. Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich said in his speech: “There’s so much that you can look back on and be proud of.”

David Litton was prepared for the big day: “A lot of tears this week. Tears of joy. Not tears of sadness or sorrow.”

He leaves showered with plaques - including a Firefighter’s Lifetime Achievement Award as well as a proclamation from the State of Wisconsin Governor and a proclamation from the City of Green Bay. Those were the big three honors he received today. - for which he was deeply thankful: “You never know, when you’re in this position, what people think of you. Cause you don’t go around asking. To come to this and see people that I absolutely admire and respect come out and show up for me and say nice things about me was really really gratifying.”

The fire station he worked at is 91 years old... Chief Litton says he’s only leaving with one regret--and that’s not rebuilding station one and station three: “We understand the fiscal realities of things but I also know when it’s time to get it done, it’s time to get it done.”

