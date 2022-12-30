Mile of Music will ring in the New Year - tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tonight is the eve to New Year’s Eve. And if that sounds strange, Mile of Music is ok with that - because this is the night of their New Year’s Eve Celebration.

The team is bringing back three artists from the summer’s festival to play tonight.

One of them is the group “The Astronomers”, which is a two-man band out of Font du Lac. They both met at the University of Wisconsin in Oshkosh. The other artists hail from Nashville and Pennsylvania, and all three are gaining momentum on streaming services.

Dave Williams of the Mile of Music Team describes the event: “It’s a feeling of exploration and discovery, going from one venue to another. Discovering new music from these artists who, they aren’t household names yet, but they should be. And,, so they’re coming from all over the country, and you’re actually meeting them for the first time, you’re hearing them for the first time. So, this night, for us, is to capture that vibe as kind of an encore (of the Mile of Music Festival). Bring three of the artists back and just have a great time ... and celebrate the fact that we’re turning the calendar on a new year.”

Those who want to celebrate New Year’s Eve early should make their way to the Hilton in downtown Appleton tonight. The first set starts at 8 p.m.

