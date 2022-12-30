Green Bay Metro bus driver retires after 50 years

Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - He is the first Green Bay Metro bus driver hired - and he drove his last shift today. Dale Detry is retiring, and he was awarded a plaque for his perfect driving record with a high safety score rating.

He started in 1973, when Green Bay bought its transit system from Wisconsin Public Service.

On his last day, Dale Detry observed: “I was always very dedicated and uh, got my rest in order. You got to be real disciplined to do something like that. Just doesn’t happen by accident.”

He added that his favorite part of the job was helping people.

