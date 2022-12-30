COLDER FRIDAY... BUT STILL ABOVE AVERAGE

Mild temperatures continue through midnight, then temperatures will drop quickly after a cold front passes. By sunrise, we’ll be in the mid 20s across central Wisconsin with mid 30s around the Fox Valley and Lakeshore. Temperatures will likely fall a couple degrees by the afternoon under decreasing clouds. Lows will dip into the lower 20s Friday night. We should begin Saturday with some sunshine, but the clouds will be coming back.

Skies will be overcast for New Year’s Eve, and a round of snow showers could move in after midnight. Temperatures will be somewhat mild as we begin the new year... readings should be around 30° at midnight. Although some slippery roads are possible in the morning, we are expecting dry weather for the Packers-Vikings game. Skies will be partly sunny with a kickoff temperature in the upper-half of the 30s.

Keep your eyes on the forecast early next week... A stronger weathermaker arriving late Monday. It could bring a mix of rain and snow to the area through Wednesday, although the exact details are still uncertain. Be sure to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: W 5-15+ MPH

SATURDAY: LIGHT & VARIABLE

TONIGHT: Early showers and fog. A mild evening, with temps dropping late. LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Morning slick spots NORTHWEST. Decreasing clouds. Not as mild. Falling temps through the day. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sun, then increasing clouds. Late-night snow showers. HIGH: 34 LOW: 28

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, early snowflakes? HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Late rain, with an icy mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 38 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Windy with periods of rain. Turning colder at night with wet snow. HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cooler. HIGH: 33 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: Colder with a mix of sun and clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 27

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.