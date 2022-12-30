Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee.

Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel expenses.

It was on December 23rd that Noam Littman, his wife Julie, their three kids, and grand parents were suppose to fly-out, but in the final 24 hours everything changed.

“Southwest canceled one of our flights, we tried switching to another Southwest flight and then that one was canceled as well,” said Littman, who added, “I was getting very worried we weren’t going to make our cruise.”

That’s when Littman booked the only available flight he could find-- which was on United Airlines with a connection in Newark, New Jersey.

“We got stuck in Newark, and then the nightmare got even worse. We got on the airplane and they told us they didn’t have any pilots.”

Six hours later, the flight was canceled, leaving the Littman family with no chance to make it to Florida for the cruise.

Instead, they spent Christmas in Newark, waiting two days for a flight back to Wisconsin and like so many others across the country, they did so without their luggage.

Julie Littman added, “All the planning that you did, all the preparation, you tried to make sure everything was right that your t’s were crossed and your i’s were dotted and it was all gone.”

Her husband echoed that, saying “We didn’t get an announcement, we weren’t told what to do, where to go, how to get the luggage, how to get back, nothing.”

Now, the family has a stack of travel receipts, showing bills for a vacation they didn’t go on.

While they’re trying to get some compensation from either airline, it’s how they were treated that’s most upsetting.

“I think absolutely the airlines need to be held accountable because although they can’t control the weather, they can control how you are treated if your flight is canceled and this was appalling,” Littman said.

Southwest Airlines is promising compensation to it’s customers, but how this might impact the Littman family, remains a huge uncertainty.

