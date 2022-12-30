3 Brilliant Minutes: A look at the ancient surface of the Earth

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tectonic movements shift large sections of the earth - but what does that mean for our planet’s geographic evolution? Brad Spakowitz takes a closer look at what happened over a time span of millions of years.

Northeastern Wisconsin, for example, has at time been above and below sea level. The land masses have shifted dramatically over the eons, with many evolutionary consequences for any life on our planet. Entire continents were pushed apart by extraordinary natural force, forming mountain ranges and oceans.

750 million years ago, Wisconsin was in the center of a huge, gigantic land mass with no lakes or oceans anywhere nearby. The only life in those time were algae.

However, 450 million years ago, Wisconsin went under water. Creatures that lived in the aquatic environment mostly had shells. Gradually, and over a period of more than a hundred million years, the water receded. Plants began to grow on the newly formed land mass.

90 million years ago, the age of the dinosaurs started. Roughly 20 million years ago, North America took shape as a continent, pretty much similar to today’s land mass boundaries. Coincidentally, that is also widely acknowledged as the time when humans began to leave Africa and migrated to many different parts of the earth.

