Three Individuals Charged in Relation to Murder of Postal Employee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - United States Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced that on December 28, 2022, a federal criminal complaint had been issued charging three individuals with offenses related to the killing of an on-duty United States Postal Service letter carrier on December 9, 2022.

The complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa (age 36) and Charles Ducksworth Jr., (age 26), both of Milwaukee, murdered or aided and abetted the murder of a postal employee, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1111, 1114, and 2(a). The complaint also alleges that McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. discharged a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 924(c) and 2(a).

If convicted of either offense as charged, each individual would face up to life in prison.

Discharging a firearm in connection with a crime of violence also triggers a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

The complaint also charges another Milwaukee resident, Shanelle McCoy (age 34), with providing materially false statements to law enforcement investigating the murder, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1001(a)(2), a charge that carries a sentence of up to five years, and committing misprision of a felony, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 4, an offense which carries a sentence of up to three years.

“Today’s charges are the direct result of the tireless efforts of dedicated law enforcement professionals from the Milwaukee Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the FBI and other federal, state, and local partners,” stated U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad. “I commend the hard work and collaboration of all involved in seeking justice for the victim, his family, and his loved ones. This office remains fully committed to seeking to hold those responsible for acts of violence fully accountable for their actions.”

“The FBI sends our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and co-workers of U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier Aundre Cross,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle. “The FBI continues to work with our partners at the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Milwaukee Police Department to bring those responsible for this senseless crime to justice. The multiple arrests made yesterday represent the unrelenting efforts of these law enforcement partnerships to protect the people of Wisconsin and represents an opportunity for the loved ones of Mr. Cross to begin their healing process. Anyone responsible for crimes against federal employees who are doing their jobs in service of the American people will be investigated and held accountable to the full extent of the law.”

“These arrests should make very clear to criminals everywhere that the Postal Inspection Service will not rest when it comes to solving attacks like this,” said Chicago Division Acting Inspector in Charge Kai Pickens. “If you harm one of our employees, we will find you and put you behind bars. My thanks to everyone who contributed to identifying, locating, and apprehending these suspects. Though no words can ever undo this terrible crime, we can at least say that these arrests are another step toward securing justice for Aundre Cross.”

The defendants were charged based on an investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department, The United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office and the Wauwatosa Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Margaret Honrath and Abbey Marzick are prosecuting the case.

