Silver Alert issued for missing Manitowoc woman
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing from Manitowoc.
Susan M. Dewane, 82, was last seen on Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. She left her home in the 4500 block of Harvest Circle in her 2010 Ford Focus.
The vehicle is red in color with Wisconsin license plate 510-VAW.
Susan was wearing a light purple winter jacket and a brown hat with a small brim.
Susan does not have her cell phone.
Silver Alerts are issued for people believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.
DESCRIPTION
HEIGHT: 5′3″
WEIGHT: 145 pounds
EYES: Blue
HAIR: Gray or partially gray/balding
RACE: White
UNIQUE FEATURES: Purple mark on the lower right lip
WEARING: Black-framed glasses, light purple winter jacket, brown hat with a small brim
If you have information, contact your local law enforcement.
