Silver Alert issued for missing Manitowoc woman

Susan M. Dewane
Susan M. Dewane(Silver Alert)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:36 PM CST
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing from Manitowoc.

Susan M. Dewane, 82, was last seen on Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. She left her home in the 4500 block of Harvest Circle in her 2010 Ford Focus.

The vehicle is red in color with Wisconsin license plate 510-VAW.

Susan was wearing a light purple winter jacket and a brown hat with a small brim.

Susan does not have her cell phone.

Silver Alerts are issued for people believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

DESCRIPTION

HEIGHT: 5′3″

WEIGHT: 145 pounds

EYES: Blue

HAIR: Gray or partially gray/balding

RACE: White

UNIQUE FEATURES: Purple mark on the lower right lip

WEARING: Black-framed glasses, light purple winter jacket, brown hat with a small brim

If you have information, contact your local law enforcement.

