Preventive home maintenance can save money over time

Protect your home from common hazards for less than $200
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Quick fixes around the house are relatively inexpensive and could prevent significant damage from major accidents. Our partners at the financial website NerdWallet put together a list of maintenance tips you can do that for less than $200.

Tackle any fire hazards: Regularly test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. A three pack of combination alarms costs anywhere from $50 to $100.

Have a fire extinguisher in your kitchen: It’s the most common place a house fire starts. Experts suggest you store it in reach of the stove. Common fire extinguishers cost around $50.

Clean your dryer filter and vent: Lint buildup can cause fires – a vent cleaning kits cost around $30.

Anchor heavy furniture to the wall: Tip over incidents cause on average, 22,500 injuries treated in emergency rooms each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

Place water sensors near washing machines, hot water heaters and other sites of potential leaks: These sensors cost around $50 and can detect falling temperatures as to alert you to freezing pipes.   Experts say make it a habit to address small problems around your home before they become big and expensive ones.

