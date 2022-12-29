Packers gearing up for Round 2 against Justin Jefferson

Jefferson had 184 receiving yards when Packers and Vikings met in Week 1
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a pass for a...
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after catching a pass for a first down during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When the Packers and Vikings met back in Week 1, Justin Jefferson had 184 receiving yards. But the Green Bay defenders don’t want to hear about it. Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas claim they have never watched the film from that day. And Alexander called Jefferson’s performance a fluke.

The Packers certainly hope for better results Sunday at Lambeau Field. But the fact remains, that was only Jefferson’s 3rd-best receiving day during his banner season. And he can do it all. He has speed, great hands, can run after the catch, and runs great routes. But what is his best attribute?

“I think he does a really good job at the catch point,” Alexander said. “He has really strong hands. You wouldn’t expect it because he looks really skinny and lanky. But he is really strong at the catch point. And he is good after he catches the ball. I think that is one of his best attributes. He can get vertical and score.

“He is in my top 3 receivers. Davante Adams in #1.”

But does Alexander want the 1-on-1 Jefferson assignment this time around to try to lock down the Vikings wideout?

“I am not going to talk about that publicly,” Alexander said, while admitting that topic has been discussed privately.

“I am not going to dwell on that first game because we were working through some things. That’s all. With guys like that, it’s hard to say we are going to stop him and shut him down. But what you can do is limit the plays that he gets. You can live with that. At the end of the day it is all about what the scoreboard says.”

The Packers performed a lot better against Jefferson in the 2nd half of their Week 1 match up after making the necessary adjustments. And the Packers have performed a lot better in 2nd halves during their 3-game win streak, giving up just 9 points total during the 3rd and 4th quarters of those games.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gift shop covered in ice
Gills Rock gift shop covered in ice after Christmas Eve storm
Vermont Fish & Wildlife try to preserve Peregrine Falcon breeding season.
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
ice shoves on the shores Lake Winnebago
Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago
Baby feet generic
Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022

Latest News

MATT LAFLEUR PRACTICE
Packers begin Vikings prep without Rodgers, who has no concern with knee injury
Packers place Lowry on Injured Reserve, sign WR Melton
Green Bay Packers tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) celebrates with teammate Green Bay Packers...
Turnover margin turnaround has Packers back in playoff hunt
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes during the first half of an NFL...
Packers have 3 interceptions in 4th, beat Dolphins 26-20