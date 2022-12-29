Packers gearing up for Round 2 against Justin Jefferson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When the Packers and Vikings met back in Week 1, Justin Jefferson had 184 receiving yards. But the Green Bay defenders don’t want to hear about it. Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas claim they have never watched the film from that day. And Alexander called Jefferson’s performance a fluke.

The Packers certainly hope for better results Sunday at Lambeau Field. But the fact remains, that was only Jefferson’s 3rd-best receiving day during his banner season. And he can do it all. He has speed, great hands, can run after the catch, and runs great routes. But what is his best attribute?

“I think he does a really good job at the catch point,” Alexander said. “He has really strong hands. You wouldn’t expect it because he looks really skinny and lanky. But he is really strong at the catch point. And he is good after he catches the ball. I think that is one of his best attributes. He can get vertical and score.

“He is in my top 3 receivers. Davante Adams in #1.”

But does Alexander want the 1-on-1 Jefferson assignment this time around to try to lock down the Vikings wideout?

“I am not going to talk about that publicly,” Alexander said, while admitting that topic has been discussed privately.

“I am not going to dwell on that first game because we were working through some things. That’s all. With guys like that, it’s hard to say we are going to stop him and shut him down. But what you can do is limit the plays that he gets. You can live with that. At the end of the day it is all about what the scoreboard says.”

The Packers performed a lot better against Jefferson in the 2nd half of their Week 1 match up after making the necessary adjustments. And the Packers have performed a lot better in 2nd halves during their 3-game win streak, giving up just 9 points total during the 3rd and 4th quarters of those games.

