One dead, one injured in Sheboygan house fire

One person died in a house fire in Sheboygan on Dec. 29, 2022.
One person died in a house fire in Sheboygan on Dec. 29, 2022.(Sheboygan Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - One person died in a house fire in Sheboygan Thursday morning.

At about 7:30 a.m., the Sheboygan Fire Department was called to a fire in the 1300 block of S. 17th Street. They found a porch on fire with flames spreading to the home.

Firefighters learned that people were still inside the home. Crews searched the home while other firefighters put out the flames.

“One subject was found in the home and unfortunately could not be revived. Another subject was able to get out of the home after being alerted by the smoke alarm,” reads a statement from the fire department.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No names were released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sheboygan Fire received help from Sheboygan Police and firefighters from Kohler, the Town of Sheboygan, and the Town of Wilson.

