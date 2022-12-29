MILDER WITH CLOUDS & DRIZZLE THURSDAY

Milder air has arrived in Northeast Wisconsin. Overnight, temperatures will hold steady with low 30s NORTH and upper 30s to near 40° elsewhere. Areas of drizzle and fog are expected, and slippery roads could develop... especially across the Northwoods. Highs on Thursday should get into the lower 40s around the Fox Valley with mid/upper 30s across northern Wisconsin.

This milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air. This will likely lead to more clouds, drizzle, and fog throughout Thursday. The clouds should thin overnight, and we may see a few peeks of sun on Friday. Temperatures will hold fairly steady through the day in the lower and middle 30s. While there’s a subtle cool down into the upcoming weekend, highs in the 30s are still above normal for this time of year.

We continue to refine our forecast for New Year’s Eve... Right now, it looks cloudy with temperatures around 30 degrees at midnight. It’s probably going to be a little milder for Sunday’s Packers game. Kickoff temperatures will be in the upper half of the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. We continue to track a bigger system that could impact our weather early next week. Continue to check back for updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Some fog and drizzle. Icy spots NORTH. LOW: 38 (steady... low 30s NORTH)

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. Occasional fog and drizzle. Minor melting. HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Early drizzle possible. Breezy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Increasing clouds. Overcast at night. Flurries? HIGH: 35 LOW: 28

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, but still mild for January. HIGH: 38 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Late rain, with an icy mix NORTH. HIGH: 37 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Cloudy, rainy, and breezy. Milder... At night, wet snow is possible HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.