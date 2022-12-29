A MILD WINTER DAY WITH MINOR MELTING, SCATTERED DRIZZLE TONIGHT

Some areas saw some mixed precipitation early this morning. Freezing drizzle may still develop closer to the Upper Michigan border. Clammy cloud cover will continue across northeast Wisconsin for the rest of the afternoon. As low pressure approaches, areas of drizzle or light rain will develop. Most of the wet weather will be late afternoon and evening. Some areas of fog may also form, as mild air melts some of our current snowpack. Our highs will be in the 40s, with temperatures holding steady through this evening.

Temperatures will drop late tonight as a cold front comes through the area. Friday and the weekend will not be as mild as today, but high temps in the 30s will still be above normal. We should see some sun tomorrow and Saturday morning, but the clouds will be coming back. Skies will be overcast for New Year’s Eve, with perhaps some flakes heading into Sunday morning. We are expecting dry weather for the Packers-Vikings game. Skies will be partly sunny with a kickoff temperature in the upper-half of the 30s.

Keep your eyes peeled on early next week... A stronger weathermaker arriving Monday night will give us mainly rain, with icy and snowy weather to the northwest. Exact details on this storm are uncertain at this point, so stay tuned in the coming days...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 10-15+ MPH

FRIDAY: WSW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Clammy clouds. Drizzle and fog. Mild with minor melting. HIGH: 43, with wind chills in the 30s

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Areas of fog. A mild evening, with temps dropping late. LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Morning slick spots NORTHWEST. Decreasing clouds. Not as mild. HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Sun, then increasing clouds. A few late-night flakes. HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy, early snowflakes? HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Rain at night, with an icy mix NORTHWEST. HIGH: 42 LOW: 34, then slowly rising

TUESDAY: Windy with periods of rain. Turning colder at night with wet snow. HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: Overcast, colder and blustery. HIGH: 36

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.