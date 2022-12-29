Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago

Ice shoves on Lake Winnebago shoreline
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ice shoves are a familiar sight on the lake, but not this early in the season and definitely not in the huge sizes they formed in recent days.

Neighbors heard the shoves pile up on the lake’s shores on Monday, accompanied by loud crashing sounds. Paula Hayford lives near the shoreline: “The largest problem is, they pretty much wreck the shoreline. Rocks and a flat area, all that gets pulled up and flipped up, and when it goes back out, all the rocks are going to go out with it, so you lose your shoreline.”

She and other residents say the shoves usually come later in the season, oft around the start of Spring when solid ice cover starts breaking up in warmer weather. Now people will have to decide if they will rebuild from the damage left behind.

