Fundraiser tops $100,000 for family of teen who died with flu, strep

Ava Schmidt
Ava Schmidt(GoFundMe)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - A fundraiser for the family of a local girl who died due to complications caused by Influenza A and Strep B has raised more than $100,000.

Ava Schmidt, 14, passed away on Dec. 21. She was a freshman at Bay Port High School in the Howard-Suamico School District.

As of Dec. 29, a GoFundMe for her family had raised $116,227, well over the $5,000 goal. Some businesses and organizations donated thousands of dollars to the fundraiser.

A funeral prayer service for Ava was held on Dec. 28 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish. The service was streamed on the church’s Facebook page. CLICK HERE to watch.

An obituary for Ava states that she was a straight-A student with a passion for dance.

Wisconsin has reported two pediatric flu-related deaths this season.

