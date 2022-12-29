Dodge County D.A. Kurt F. Klomberg resigns

Cites new employment opportunity
Kurt F Klomberg
Kurt F Klomberg(Kurt F Klomberg)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg, tendered his resignation today to Governor Tony Evers effective January 13, 2023. Klomberg has served as the District Attorney since 2010. Over the more than twenty years of his legal career, he served as prosecutor in Dodge, Marathon and Kenosha counties. While serving as District Attorney, Klomberg held the position of President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association and currently is the statewide organization’s immediate past president. Locally he heads the County’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council, which presides over the functioning of the local treatment courts. He is a member of the Beaver Dam ROTARY Club and First Lutheran Church.

Klomberg made the following statement about his departure:

“It has been a true honor and pleasure to serve the Dodge County Community as District Attorney over the past twelve years. I am sad to leave, but I have been provided an employment opportunity that is in my family’s best interests. My father, my wife and my three daughters have made countless sacrifices to allow me to do this work. It is time for me to make a sacrifice for them.

I am very proud of what we have accomplished here. Through partnership with our local law enforcement leaders, we have helped to make the Dodge County criminal justice system among the very best and most effective you will find anywhere. This partnership led to countless successful prosecutions leading to justice for many, many crime victims. I am also very proud of the strides we have made developing our Dodge County treatment courts and treatment diversion programs, which have been offered up as examples to others across the State. Our strong partnership with Dodge County Human Services and Health and the Circuit Courts have manifested these highly effective programs.

Unfortunately, across the State, scores of prosecutor retirements and departures coupled with a lack of viable recruits has left many offices without meaningful options for future staffing. Dodge County is suffering from this reality. It has resulted from the State’s failure to keep up with the appropriate compensation levels to attract new prosecution talent to these critical public safety positions. Dodge County, and the State, will suffer from this neglect for years to come if the Governor and State Legislature do not act swiftly and decisively.

The time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and the life of my family. To my friends in the courts, I will miss you. To the hard-working deputies, officers, troopers and wardens, it has been a true and distinct honor to serve alongside you. To my work family in the District Attorney’s Office, you will always be in my heart.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gift shop covered in ice
Gills Rock gift shop covered in ice after Christmas Eve storm
Vermont Fish & Wildlife try to preserve Peregrine Falcon breeding season.
Milestone set in rescue effort for nearly extinct bird in Wisconsin
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Baby feet generic
Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022
Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor were charged in connection with the death of a...
Couple charged in death of 7-week-old baby, police say

Latest News

Dickey’s Smoked Brisket Recipe
Hansen Meat recalls Smoked Beef Hearts
One person died in a house fire in Sheboygan on Dec. 29, 2022.
Sheboygan man loses wife, dog in house fire
Susan M. Dewane
Silver Alert issued for missing Manitowoc woman
Wastewater is the next way to detect COVID in communities
Appleton’s anaerobic digesters used in wastewater treatment offline due to chemical issue