De Pere Police are looking for church intruder

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The De Pere Police Department is trying to identify a woman who was involved in a trespassing incident at Our Lady of Lourdes church.

If anyone has information concerning this case, please call the De Pere Police Department at 920 339 4080 ext #1279 for Detective Hanson. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone at #920-432-7867, through their website at 432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 tip app through Google Play or the App Store.

In a written statement, Father James Baraniak has expressed concern about several incidents in recent weeks, when intruders pried their way onto the premises and several items in the main office went missing due to theft. Together with Superintendent Jeff Young and Technical Director Lynn Fink, Father Baraniak had the video surveillance equipment improved and set on alert.

After going through many hours of footage, a suspect could now be singled out.

The latest incident happened on Christmas Eve, when De Pere Police were alerted and on scene rapidly - however, despite the use of a K9 unit, the intruder managed to escape into the wintry night.

