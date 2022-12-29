Couple charged in death of 7-week-old baby, police say

The coroner is investigating the death of a 7-week-old baby boy in Oconee County. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENECA, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A couple in South Carolina is facing charges following the death of a 7-week-old infant on Monday, according to police.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a call from an apartment complex reporting a baby in possible cardiac arrest.

Responders said they found the baby boy, Theodore “Theo” Sage Raynor, unresponsive. WHNS reports he was taken to the hospital but died a short time later.

Authorities conducted an autopsy Wednesday which revealed Theo had died from blunt-force head trauma. The coroner said his death was classified as a homicide.

An incident report said Theo’s parents told investigators he was fine when they laid him down to sleep, but was later found unresponsive.

When a search warrant was conducted, deputies said they found cocaine and MDMA in the home of the couple.

The sheriff’s office said they arrested Michael Blackwell Jr. and Sheila Raynor, who were both charged with child neglect, possession of cocaine, possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

The bonds for both were set at $55,000.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Store covered in ice
Gills Rock gift shop covered in ice after Christmas Eve storm
Adam N. Payne
Gov. Evers appoints new secretary of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Pipes bursting
Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks to his bench during the first half of an...
J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons

Latest News

Questions remain after a shooting outside a church in Thornton, Colorado, on Christmas morning....
Police: Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
ice shoves on the shores Lake Winnebago
Ice shoves on Lake Winnebago shoreline
ice shoves on the shores Lake Winnebago
Huge ice shoves pile up at Lake Winnebago
Burst pipes cause closing of Children's Museum in Sheboygan
Bursting pipes cause closing of Children's Museum in Sheboygan