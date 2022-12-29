Coast Guards helps in ice rescue in Sturgeon Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard Sturgeon Bay Station helps in an ice rescue.
The U.S. Coast Guard Sturgeon Bay Station helps in an ice rescue.(U.S. Coast Guard Sturgeon Bay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews helped in an ice rescue in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sturgeon Bay responded to their first ice rescue of the season.

The Coast Guard says they received a report of two fishermen stuck on a floe that broke free at Sherwood Point. The Coast Guard sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft and helped one person to shore.

“Both fishermen recovered safely and no medical assistance required,” reads a statement from the Coast Guard. “Remember, no ice is safe ice and tell somebody when you are going out!”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gift shop covered in ice
Gills Rock gift shop covered in ice after Christmas Eve storm
Police say 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley was charged with reckless conduct. She also had been...
Woman charged after giving birth in woods, hiding baby’s location
Baby feet generic
Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022
Sha’Kyra Aughtry cared for 64-year-old Joey White after she found him outside her home during...
Woman takes stranger in, saves his life during blizzard
Pipes bursting
Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses

Latest News

Warm-up continues
Warm-up continues
Warm-up continues
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Gift shop covered in ice
Winter spectacle: Gift shop completely covered in ice
ice shoves on the shores Lake Winnebago
Ice shoves on Lake Winnebago shoreline