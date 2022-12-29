Coast Guards helps in ice rescue in Sturgeon Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews helped in an ice rescue in Sturgeon Bay Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard Sturgeon Bay responded to their first ice rescue of the season.

The Coast Guard says they received a report of two fishermen stuck on a floe that broke free at Sherwood Point. The Coast Guard sent out their Rapid Deployment Craft and helped one person to shore.

“Both fishermen recovered safely and no medical assistance required,” reads a statement from the Coast Guard. “Remember, no ice is safe ice and tell somebody when you are going out!”

BZ #USCG STA Sturgeon Bay after report received of 2 people stranded on an ice floe at #SherwoodPoint in #SturgeonBay, WI. They deployed their Rapid Deployment Craft, assisted 1 person to shore. #DoorCounty Sheriff assisted 1, both declined any medical treatment. #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/RDy8dP64Bl — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) December 28, 2022

