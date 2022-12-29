Appleton’s anaerobic digesters used in wastewater treatment offline due to chemical issue

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s anaerobic digesters have been taken offline due to an issue with a processing chemical, according to the city.

Anaerobic digesters are part of the wastewater treatment process. Wastewater services will not be interrupted.

“On Monday, December 26, a high concentration of a liquid polymer used in the wastewater treatment process was offloaded at the hauled waste receiving station of the plant,” reads a statement from the city. “The polymer, a standard product used in the wastewater treatment process that separates water from solids, entered the plant process as hauled waste, which was then pumped from the receiving station into the anaerobic digesters. This resulted in obstructed piping and interruption of the anaerobic digestion process. The issue resulted in a brief emergency suspension of Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant (AWWTP) operations on December 27. Plant operations resumed the same day.”

An investigation is underway into how this happened.

“At no point were the health and safety of our employees or the public at risk,” said Director of Utilities Chris Shaw. “We have prioritized maintaining continuity of wastewater treatment for utility customers, and we have worked to prevent any uncontrolled discharge of untreated waste or chemicals into the environment.”

The utility was able to bypass the anaerobic digesters late on Dec. 27. Wastewater has been switched over to a temporary treatment process.

“The most significant impacts of the digesters being offline are the loss of methane production and higher volumes of sludge byproduct. Methane is used to heat many of the AWWTP buildings, however, natural gas backup boilers remain in place and are in use to maintain operations. Higher volumes of sludge will increase hauling and disposal costs for the Utility. Assessment of anaerobic digestion function and planning for remediation was underway as of December 28 and will be ongoing,” reads a statement from the city.

