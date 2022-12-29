3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: How to stay comfortable in the bitter cold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of us are familiar with winters in Wisconsin, but it’s never too late to learn tips to feel more comfortable in the cold.

Brad Spakowitz looked at breathing tips, boot fits, and mittens to help you endure the cold.

First, see how you breathe in the icy cold air. If you’re going to breathe in, breathe in through your nose and breathe out through your mouth. Your nose does a better job at humidifying and warming the air than your mouth. Also, breathing into a scarf helps.

Second, keep your feet warm with well-fitting boots. If your boots are too tight, they can restrict blood flow from the word go. If they are too loose, they can release heat and bring in snow.

Third, choose mittens over gloves. Brad says mittens are warmer gloves.

Brad also gave us information on how to report observations of mudpuppies to the DNR.

“Observations from the public are incredibly valuable,” said Lena Carlson, DNR Conservation Biologist. “Every report allows the DNR to have a better idea of how mudpuppies are doing in the state. This information will show us where we will need to direct future management efforts to help declining populations.”

CLICK HERE to send your mudpuppy photos and observations to the DNR.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.