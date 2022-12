GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Triangle Hill is open for tubing.

The park in Green Bay debuted its new Magic Carpet conveyer belt system. It brings tubers up the main hill.

Tubing is $7 per person. That includes tube rental and Magic Carpet.

Triangle Hill Sports Area is located at 500 Beverly Road in Green Bay. It also offers skiing and snowboarding.

