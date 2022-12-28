TEMPERATURES TRENDING MILDER THIS WEEK

Temperatures will rise tonight and we should be in the low-to-mid 20s by the Wednesday AM commute. Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s for the first time in about a week and a half. That will really help to thaw out roads. Brisk southerly breezes on Wednesday will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

A little light mixed precipitation could develop Wednesday night into Thursday morning, especially north of the Fox Valley. Drizzle and fog are expected through the day, along with a few light rain showers. Highs in the low 40s remain a possibility.

Some light rain or snow could linger early Friday but most of the day is now looking dry. Another weak weather maker could produce some light mixed precipitation late Saturday into Sunday morning. Temperatures this weekend will top out mainly in the mid 30s.

The next “big” system to watch falls into the Monday-Tuesday window of next week. A stronger storm is being depicted by various computer models. A mix of rain or snow is likely wherever this weather maker ends up going. The track is still unclear so stay tuned for more updates.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: S 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: S 5-15+ MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lingering light mix early across far northern Wisconsin. LOW: 19, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. Breezy at times but milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Fog and drizzle develop. Light mix in the morning NORTH? HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Early rain or flakes possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. A light wintry mix is possible late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Early mix? Mostly cloudy but still above average. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain showers develop... some wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: Cloudy with rain showers... late wintry mix. HIGH: 44

