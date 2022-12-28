Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022

Baby feet generic
Baby feet generic(Pexels via MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022.

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay

  • Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie)
  • Top Girl Name: Charlotte

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan

  • Top Boy Name: Oliver and Noah (tie)
  • Top Girl Name: Rylee and Olivia (tie

These names are popular nationwide. In 2021, the Social Security Administration listed Charlotte, Henry, Noah, Oliver, and Olivia in the top 10.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police shared photos of the crash on Twitter, showing a totaled mail truck buried among...
Postal worker survives crash that demolishes truck
Ice covers Simply Scandinavian Gift Shop in Gills Rock.
Gills Rock gift shop covered in ice after Christmas Eve storm
Adam N. Payne
Gov. Evers appoints new secretary of Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
Pipes bursting
Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) walks to his bench during the first half of an...
J.J. Watt announces retirement after 12 NFL seasons

Latest News

Brad and Chris on dark chocolate
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Dark Chocolate May Contain Toxic Heavy Metals
Brad and Chris on dark chocolate
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate
December 28 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures rising
Tubing at Triangle Hill
WATCH: Magic Carpet rides at Triangle Hill