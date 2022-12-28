Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022.
Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan.
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
- Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie)
- Top Girl Name: Charlotte
HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan
- Top Boy Name: Oliver and Noah (tie)
- Top Girl Name: Rylee and Olivia (tie
These names are popular nationwide. In 2021, the Social Security Administration listed Charlotte, Henry, Noah, Oliver, and Olivia in the top 10.
