Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022.

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan.

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay

Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie)

Top Girl Name: Charlotte

HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan

Top Boy Name: Oliver and Noah (tie)

Top Girl Name: Rylee and Olivia (tie

These names are popular nationwide. In 2021, the Social Security Administration listed Charlotte, Henry, Noah, Oliver, and Olivia in the top 10.

