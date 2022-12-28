Dodge County Sheriff’s

A suspected impaired driver is given a field sobriety test (WBAY file photo)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This holiday season, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin and the nation to prevent tragedies in our communities.

There will be more officers out patrolling to get impaired drivers off the roads during the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign. It runs Friday, December 16 through Sunday, January 1, New Year’s Day.

The campaign is not simply about stopping or arresting drivers. It is focused on saving lives. Someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash every two hours in Wisconsin. During the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver; these crashes killed seven people and injured 192 others. In 2020, over 11,000 people died in alcohol impaired driving traffic deaths (NHTSA).

“We cannot do this alone. We ask everyone to protect themselves and their neighbors by always driving sober,” Sergeant Jermey Wolfe said. “If a friend is about to drink and drive, take the keys and help them get home safely. If you see a driver you suspect is under the influence, call 911.”

Alcohol and drugs can have a significant impact on a driver’s focus and ability to maintain control behind the wheel. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,368 alcohol-related crashes that killed 166 people. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.

Wisconsin officers have special training to help combat impaired driving, including:

· 6,382 police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement to help detect and remove impaired drivers from the roads.

· 365 highly trained Drug Recognition Experts, among the most in the nation.

· 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility OWI task forces operating around the state.

