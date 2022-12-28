Children’s museum closes in Sheboygan after pipes burst

What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sheboygan, Wis. (WBAY) - The recent cold is causing trouble for pipes and over Christmas several burst inside the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan.

Over the past several days the clean-up effort has been non-stop, with the incident causing extensive water damage on all four floors of the building.

“What had occurred was our heating and cooling system which is located on the roof of our building failed because of the extreme low temperatures and that caused the entire museum to drop below 32 degrees which meant a lot of our pipes froze,” said Jackie Ardman, executive director.

Ardman says it was around 8:30 Sunday morning when she received a call from police saying that water was pouring out onto a sidewalk from inside the building.

“Our basement has had to be completely cleared out because there was about two inches of standing water within the office space and as well as frozen waterfalls down there that had to be thawed out as well,” she said.

The cost of the damage is still being determined.

The museum does have insurance but donations are being requested because of a loss in revenue.

It’s likely to be at least a month before the place is ready to re-open.

Ardman added, “This is the busiest time of year for us and so these cold weather months all of these families are so excited to come and visit us and they unfortunately cannot right now so we’re looking at a hit to our revenue, to our admissions and membership revenue.”

The museum has been inside the historic building on North 8th Street since 1999.

