Badgers win season finale against Oklahoma State

This is Wisconsin’s 21st consecutive bowl appearance.
The Wisconsin Badgers take the field pregame ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday,...
The Wisconsin Badgers take the field pregame ahead of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.(WMTV)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Badgers conclude their 2022 season in Phoenix, with a 24-17 win against Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

This is the first time in school history that the Badgers are playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The Badgers have won seven of their last eight bowl games.

The late-night kickoff was scheduled for 9:25 p.m. CDT between the now 7-6 Badgers and 7-6 Cowboys.

Backup quarterback Chase Wolf got his first start of the season. The senior went 2/3 on the Badgers opening drive, which finished with Nate Van Zelst hitting a 47-yard field goal to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

On their second drive of the game, Chez Mellusi broke loose for 51-yards and got the Badgers to the Cowboys’ 14-yard line. On the next play Wolf’s pass was intercepted by Trey Rucker, and the Cowboys cashed in on the turnover with a 84-yard touchdown run on the next play. Cowboys would take a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter Wisconsin would take the lead on a lengthy 13 play, 7:24 minute drive capped-off by a Mellusi one-yard touchdown run to give the Badgers a 10-7 lead.

The Badgers kept the momentum rolling on the following drive, Wolf connected with tight end Hayden Rucci for a 20-yard Badgers touchdown to extend their lead 17-7 headed into the half.

Wolf finished the first half 14/18 for 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

