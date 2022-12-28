ABOVE FREEZING FOR THE FIRST TIME IN NEARLY TWO WEEKS

It’s been 13 days since our temperatures climbed above the freezing mark. However, that streak is likely end today... Breezy south winds will draw in milder weather across northeast Wisconsin. Our afternoon highs will be mainly in the middle 30s.

We’re warming up without much sun. Skies will be mostly cloudy today ahead of a broad area of low pressure across the Great Plains. The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air. This will likely lead to more clouds, drizzle and fog through tomorrow. With air and pavement temperatures just below freezing across northern Wisconsin, some icy roads will be possible.

Tomorrow looks to be the warmest day this week, with highs reaching the lower 40s. While there’s a subtle cool down into the upcoming weekend, highs in the 30s are still above normal for this time of year.

We continue to refine our forecast for New Year’s Eve... Right now, it looks cloudy with temperatures around 30 degrees. It’s probably going to be a little milder for Sunday’s Packers game. Kickoff temperatures will be in the upper half of the 30s with a mostly cloudy sky.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S 10-20+ MPH

THURSDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. A bit breezy. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Clouds thicken. Some fog and drizzle. Icy spots NORTH. LOW: 33, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Occasional fog and drizzle. Minor melting. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Early drizzle possible. Breezy and slightly cooler. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Increasing clouds. Overcast at night. HIGH: 35 LOW: 29

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny. Mild for January. HIGH: 38 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Turning cloudy and breezy. Late rain, with an icy mix NORTH. HIGH: 36 LOW: 35, then slowly rising

TUESDAY: Cloudy, rainy and breezy. Milder... At night, wet snow is possible HIGH: 45

