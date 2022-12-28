3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Cocoa and blood pressure

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cocoa has been shown to lower blood pressure, according to a study.

Cocoa flavanols can lower blood pressure and arterial stiffness as much as some blood pressure medications. Cocoa flavanols only decrease blood pressure if it is elevated.

The Cochrane review comes from 20 trials with 856 patients.

CLICK HERE for the findings.

