A WIND-CHILLY DAY... BUT TEMPERATURES ARE TRENDING UP

A weak “Alberta Clipper” will affect the area today. As this disturbance comes closer, we’ll see thickening clouds. Some light snow is possible this evening near the Upper Michigan border. Only minor snow accumulations are expected, with perhaps a light wintry mix at times. Areas south of Highway 64 will likely stay dry.

Meanwhile, you’ll probably notice a blustery south-southwest wind today. It’s announcing the arrival of a warming trend for the rest of the week. Our high temperatures will reach the lower 20s late today, but it might not feel that “mild”. Our wind chills will only be in the single digits, as that breeze blows your body heat away from you.

Temperatures will continue to slowly rise tonight and into Wednesday. Tomorrow’s highs will be near and just above the freezing mark. Then, highs will be in the lower 40s on Thursday. As this mild air flows over our current snowpack, we’re going to see a mini thaw.

The evaporation from our snowmelt, will likely give us a gray and gloomy stretch. Drizzle and fog will be possible on Thursday and Friday, with perhaps a light wintry mix on New Year’s Eve. However, there’s no big winter storms heading our way... For the most part, the weather looks quiet heading into 2023.

If you’re thinking ahead to Sunday’s weather at the Packers-Vikings game, it looks like we’ll have cloudy skies and temperatures in the middle 30s. Considering what time of year it is, the “Frozen Tundra” won’t be all that frigid.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: S 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Blustery and wind-chilly. HIGH: 22, with wind chills in the single digits

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow FAR NORTH. LOW: 20, then slowly rising

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies NORTH, with some sunshine farther SOUTH. Not as cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild and breezy. Fog and drizzle develop. HIGH: 43 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Fog and drizzle possible. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. A light wintry mix is possible late. HIGH: 36 LOW: 33

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy again. Not that cold. HIGH: 37 LOW: 31

MONDAY: Cloudy skies. A light wintry mix arrives late. HIGH: 39

